Anshula Kapoor makes her relationship with Rohan Thakkar Instagram official, fans call it ‘match made in heaven’

Anshula Kapoor, social media influencer and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, has made her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar Instagram official. Taking to the social media platform on Monday, Anshula shared a photo with Rohan from the Maldives. In the picture, clicked at sunset, the duo smiled and looked at each other inside an infinity pool. (Also Read | Did Anshula Kapoor just confirm relationship with Rohan Thakkar with pics from Thailand?)

Anushula simply wrote, "366 (white heart emoji)" along with the picture. The duo seemingly celebrated their one-year anniversary at the island nation. She geo-tagged the location as Kuda Villingili. Reacting to the post, Athiya Shetty dropped a yellow heart emoji while Janhvi Kapoor posted red heart emojis.

Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Cuties." Maheep Kapoor said, "(Red heart emoji) cuties." Siddhanth Kapoor posted hug, black heart and nazar amulet emojis. A fan wrote, "It's like a match made in heaven." Another person said, "Awwwiee what for a beautiful picture." "Happppy anniversary cuties," read a comment.

Earlier, taking to her Instagram Stories, Anshula had shared a video of a manta underwater. She wrote, "Manta spotting" and also tagged Rohan. She also posted a photo as Rohan clicked their selfie. Anshula also shared a brief clip as she lay on a bed pouting. She wrote, "Last day in paradise."

Anshula had shared a video of a manta underwater.

Last year ahead of her birthday in December, Anushula and Rohan travelled to Thailand and also attended a Maroon 5 concert. She had posted several pictures and videos. Anshula had written on Instagram, “Birthday month started with a bang!!! Danced so much, needed a foot massage at 1am to cap things off!!”

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012. She is also Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s half-sister and shares a close bond with them.

Rumours of Anshula dating Rohan first emerged when she posted a loved-up boomerang with him on social media. When Hindustan Times asked Anshula about the relationship, she had said, “I wish to politely decline to comment on it or talk about it with the media. Thank you for respecting my wish.”

However, an insider confirmed their relationship to Hindustan Times, “It was earlier this year that they started officially dating. Anshula’s family is well aware of Rohan and in fact, quite fond of him. The two often go on vacations and we won’t be surprised if they soon take the next step. They are quite happy with each other.”

