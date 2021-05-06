Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher bags best actor award at New York City International Film Festival: 'Thank you for this great honour'
Anupam Kher bags best actor award at New York City International Film Festival: 'Thank you for this great honour'

Happy Birthday, starring actor Anupam and Aahana Kumra, has been directed by Prasad Kadam.
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Anupam Kher has a number of films lined up such as The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and The Kashmir Files.

Actor Anupam Kher won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for the short film titled Happy Birthday. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award at the film festival.

Happy Birthday, which was one of the much-anticipated short films of the year, starring actor Anupam and Aahana Kumra was directed by Prasad Kadam and produced by FNP Media.

Talking about this win, Anupam said, "Thank you New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF) for this great honour. It's humbling to be declared the Best Actor in this prestigious film festival. The credit goes to the whole young team of 'Happy Birthday' and my co-actor Aahana Kumra, thanks to the director Prasad Kadam, and rest team."

The movie's co-producer Girish Johar said, "It's really overwhelming to receive these two awards at an International Film Festival!! Anupam Sir, is a global icon, the more we say, it always falls short. He is pure GENIUS. Ahaana, a nominee for best actress did exceptionally well.

He further continued, "Also Prasad is an extremely talented director and was also nominated for best director! He knows his craft fully and has a great future. He has done wonders and will go places. So excited for receiving this honour with the well knitted Happy Birthday team."

"This has been a overwhelming news for all of us at FNP Media. Winning 2 awards at a prestigious film festival is a milestone. This is due to the collective efforts of whole team behind this film and indeed this film deserved the award. I am glad to be part of this and we hope to come up with more such films and better films soon. Congratulations to everyone involved." said Ahmad Faraz, Content Head, FNP Media.

Happy Birthday marked Anupam and Aahana's second collaboration after featuring in the 2019 movie The Accidental Prime Minister.

Apart from Happy Birthday, Anupam has several other projects in the pipeline including The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and The Kashmir Files.

