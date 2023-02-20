Anupam Kher hugs, kisses Varun Dhawan at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival; Rishab Shetty attends in veshti

A host of celebrities including Rekha, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Rishab Shetty, and Varun Dhawan, among many others, attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 in Mumbai on Monday night. Shreyas Talpade, Ronit Roy, and Mohit Chauhan were also part of the event. Several pictures and videos of the celebrities at the event were shared online. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress as Gangubai at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, gets kiss from Rekha. Watch)

In a clip shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Varun got a hug from Anupam Kher as they met on the red carpet. Anupam also gave a peck on Varun's forehead making him smile. The duo then posed together for the cameras. For the event, Anupam wore a black shirt, matching tie, grey blazer, pants, and shoes. Varun wore a T-shirt under a black jacket and pants.

Actor Rishab Shetty also attended the event and posed for the paparazzi. He opted for a traditional look as he wore a black shirt and veshti and black shoes. Dulquer Salmaan was also part of the event. He opted for an all-black look--a short kurta, jacket, pants, and shoes. Shriya Saran attended the event in a blue dress. Jim Sarbh graced the red carpet in a black kurta, white pyjamas, and black shoes.

Alia Bhatt posed for pictures with veteran actor Rekha at the event. After receiving her Best Actress award, Alia bowed and folded her hands at Rekha who blessed her. The duo then hugged each other. On the red carpet, Alia also got a peck on her cheeks from Rekha which made the actor smile. For the event, Alia draped a white saree and matching blouse. Rekha was seen in a cream saree and jewellery.

Varun will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's social drama film Bawaal opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from this, he is also gearing up for his upcoming web series, the Indian version of Citadel by Raj and DK.

Anupam was last seen in Ajayan Venugopalan's Shiv Shastri Balboa. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, and Sharib Hashmi. Fans will see him in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency.

