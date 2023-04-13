Anupam Kher invites late Satish Kaushik to his birth anniversary function: 'Seat beside Shashi, Vanshika will be vacant'

Anupam Kher is all set to celebrate late friend and actor Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary on Thursday “in a grand way”. Satish's family and friends will celebrate his life with music, love and laughter. Ahead of the function, Anupam has penned a note along with a montage of his and his family's pictures with Satish and his family. Also read: When Satish Kaushik worked at textile mills to survive in Mumbai: 'I wasn't getting any roles at all'

Anupam Kher shared many pictures with Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary.

Anupam Kher wrote along with the video montage on social media, “Happy BirthdayS atish! My dear friend Satish Kaushik! Wish you a very happy birthday! Today on Baisakhi you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way! The seat beside Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant. Come my friend and watch us celebrate…"

The pictures also feature Anupam and Satish's other close friend and actor Anil Kapoor. Anupam, his mom Dulari Kher are also seen posing with Satish, his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika in some pictures.

Satish celebrated Holi and died following a cardiac arrest on March 8 in Delhi. He is survived by his wife and daughter. He was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who delivered several memorable performances in films like Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural and Judaai. He had also shot for his role of Pandit Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial, Emergency.

Anupam first broke the news of Satish's demise on social media. Sharing the news, Anupam tweeted in hindi, "Death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

In an earlier video, Anupam had said about Satish, “We dreamt together. We started our lives together at the National School of Drama in July 1975. He went to Bombay before me. We used to fight, quarrel, get jealous of each other, but above all, we used to call each other around 8-8.30 A.M in the morning every day.”

