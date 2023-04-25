Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut mourn death of columnist-author Tarek Fatah: 'True Indian at heart, most fearless man'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher paid tribute to Pakistani-Canadian columnist, author and journalist Tarek Fatah. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Anupam penned an emotional note in memory of Tarek. He also shared a few pictures of himself with the late columnist. (Also Read | Kannada actor Sampath Ram found dead at his home, Rajesh Dhruva confirms)

Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to Tarek Fatah.

In the first photo, Anupam had his arm around Tarek as they smiled and posed for the camera inside a study room. In the second photo, Anupam and Tarek were joined by the latter's wife Nargis Tapal. All of them laughed in the third photo. In the last picture, Anupam posted a photo frame featuring a young Tarek and Nargis.

Sharing the pictures, Anupam captioned the post, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of my friend, a true Indian at heart, most fearless and kind hearted man @TarekFatah. His courage was infectious! His laughter was pure. We met at many occasions. But visiting his home in Toronto and spending an afternoon with him over some delicious food and amazing stories was so special. My condolences to his family and friends!"

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut also paid tribute to Tarek. She wrote, "Sri Tarek Fatah was an eminent thinker, author and commentator. His significant contributions to the media and the literary world will be greatly remembered. He remained committed to his principles and beliefs throughout his life and was respected for his courage and conviction."

She also added, "My thoughts go with his family, friends, and admirers who will be hugely missing him. I express my deepest condolences on his passing away and pray for the sadgati (liberation) of the departed soul."

Kangana Ranaut also paid tribute to Tarek.

The news of Tarek Fatah's death was also shared by his daughter Natasha. Taking to Instagram, she posted a bunch of pictures of her family members including her parents.

She wrote, "Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on... his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023." As per news agency ANI, Tarek died after a long battle with cancer. He was 73.

