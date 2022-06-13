Anupam Kher left amused as girl refuses to confirm he is a ‘good uncle’ even after having chocolates brought by him

Anupam Kher often shares slice of life videos from his rendezvous with people around the world. On Sunday, the actor shared a video from his visit to a house, where he brought chocolates for the children. When he asked one of them, a young girl, about himself and if he was a “good uncle”, the girl said she has no idea. Also read: Mahima Chaudhary ‘laughs through the tears' as she joins Anupam Kher for special photo shoot. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam shared the video on his Instagram Stories. It shows Anupam talking to a girl. He asks her name, to which she replies, “Myra”. He also asks her brother's name as they all sat in their living room. The girl is seen enjoying a chocolate brought by Anupam. When the actor further asks her about who gave her the chocolate, she points at him. But when he asks her if he was an “achha uncle”, the girl replies, “mujhe nahi pata (I don't know).” An amused Anupam reacts, “Le, kardi na kachhi (gosh, she isn't impressed).”

Anupam Kher shared a video of a girl on his Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam is shooting for his next film, The Signature. The actor said it is his 525th film and had asked his fans to chose the title of the film from a few options, like Dastakhat and The Last Signature. Billed as a story of a common man, The Signature is directed by Gajendra Ahire, best known for Marathi films such as Not Only Mrs Raut and The Silence. The film is backed by producer K C Bokadia.

The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, who is now making her comeback to acting after her cancer recovery. The news of her battle with cancer and recovery broke only when Anupam shared a video with her on Instagram. In the video, Mahima shared that Anupam called her to do his film when she was getting treated in the hospital. She said that she had been receiving calls to do web shows and films but she couldn't say yes because she had no hair. She later got emotional and said that she asked him if she can do his film with a wig as she had lost hair due to chemotherapy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.