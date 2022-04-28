Anupam Kher pays mom surprise visit after wrapping Uunchai shoot in Delhi, fans love their 'adorable' bond. Watch video

Anupam Kher decided to surprise his mother, Dulari Kher, and visit her soon after he wrapped the Delhi schedule of his new film Uunchai. However, his mom told him that he should have informed her about his arrival. The video received appreciation from the actor's fans online. (Also read: Anupam Kher posts pic from 41 years ago, fans notice it's from when he had hair)

Anupam shared a video of his visit on Instagram. The video opens with Anupam saying, "Open the door Ma, why are you not opening the door? I say open the door Ma." Soon, we see Dulari opening the door. She is surprised to see her son and hugged him.

Anupam can also be seen saying, "Did you like it? I was missing you so I thought I should meet you today. Were you praying?" His mom walks inside as she said, "Yes," and stopped to answer him if she was happy. She says, "Happy? Can you feel how fast my heartbeat is? I am happy to see you but why did you not inform me that you were coming?"

Anupam said, "Maa ke jazbaat, maa ke jazbaat (Such are a mom's feelings)." Dulari walked around to switch on the fan but Anupam reminded her that is was already switched on. She then asked him if he wanted some water. Anupam told her that he will help himself, and she must go back to her prayers.

Anupam then gave a glimpse of the house as his mom reached the temple in their house and started her worship. When she realised he was still shooting the video, she gestured him to stop and said it was not a good thing. However, when he did not stop, she directed Anupam to focus on the deities and her temple instead of her. Anupam then said, "Nice to see you mata."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Reached Mumbai after a long schedule of #Uunchai in Delhi. Decided to surprise Mom. She was thrilled, happy, emotional and her heartbeats went faster. She was praying. You get to see her temple in this video. It is so gratifying to see her happy. Moms are so amazing. Duniya bhar ke maao ki jai ho #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest #Surprise #MomsBlessings."

The actor's fans commented about their ‘adorable’ bond and thanked the actor for including them in his special moments. One fan wrote, “The look on aunty's face when she opens the door is priceless.” Another fan commented, “Thank you for making us a part of these special moments sir.”

Uunchai is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, and Boman Irani.

