 Anupam Kher reveals why wife Kirron Kher isn't contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anupam Kher reveals why wife Kirron Kher isn't contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections

ANI |
Apr 17, 2024 06:45 AM IST

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared a news article of an interview of his actor-wife and sitting BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared a news article of an interview of his actor wife and sitting BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, in which she revealed why she was not running for a fresh term in the Lok Sabha this year. (Also Read: Anupam Kher remembers late friend Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary, pens heartfelt note. Watch)

Anupam Kher reveals why Kirron Kher isn't contesting Lok Sabha elections 2024
Anupam Kher reveals why Kirron Kher isn't contesting Lok Sabha elections 2024

In a recent interview with Times Now, Kirron clarified that she was not "dropped" from candidacy. Rather, she herself requested to be exempted from contesting this time. Instead of Kirron, Sanjay Tandon will run in for elections for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat this year.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Kirron, who recently battled cancer and underwent treatment for the same, said, "Two months ago, I met our party president JP Nadda and Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and requested that they let me sit out this time. When I fell ill... I had multiple myeloma... I had to be in Mumbai for about a year for my treatment. By the grace of God, I am completely fine now. But I missed out on that year in Chandigarh. And I don't want my party to suffer because of my absence."

During the conversation, Kirron also shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted her when she fell ill. "He (PM Modi) was so kind to me and called me when I fell ill. He told me not to worry about anything and urged me to relax since I was so worried about missing Parliament sessions. I never missed the sessions (prior to that) and had very good attendance and participation," she mentioned.

Kirron also talked about her participation in India's Got Talent this year and last year. She hoped to continue contributing to her party in the future. "I am eager to work in so many other fields and do so many other things. I did India's Got Talent this year and last year. I hope that I'll be able to work for my party again," she added.

Kirron Kher also remembered the encouraging words from Amit Shah, acknowledging her efforts as a party worker in Chandigarh.

 

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Amar Singh Chamkila Review, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher reveals why wife Kirron Kher isn't contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On