Aamir Khan files FIR against fake video, says he's ‘never endorsed any political party' in his entire career

After a viral video “alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party,” the actor has now issued a clarification. He claimed that he's taken action against the fake video as he's never endorsed any political party throughout his career. (Also Read – Aamir Khan my favourite, watched Laal Singh Chaddha 4 times’: Turkish envoy Firat Sunel) Aamir Khan has denied endorsing any political party

Aamir's official statement

On Tuesday, the official spokesperson of Aamir issued a statement that stated, “We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.”

The statement added that while Aamir has never supported any political party, he urges Indians to turn up and vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process," it added.

Previously, Aamir has been seen raising public awareness about elections on his TV show Satyamev Jayate.

What's Aamir been upto?

Last month, Aamir backed Laapataa Ladies, a comedy drama directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh, Laapataa Ladies is a story of two brides Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally get swapped on a train. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan among others.

On the acting front, Aamir will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par, slated to release in cinemas this Christmas. Earlier this year, his daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. His son Junaid Khan will soon make his debut as an actor.

