Anupam Kher calls Satish Kaushik's kid Vanshika ‘more than a daughter for me’, wishes her on birthday with pics

Actor Anupam Kher has been a strong support to his late friend Satish Kaushik's family since his death earlier this year. Anupam often shares posts on his social media platforms also featuring Satish Kaushaik's daughter Vanshika. On Saturday, Vanshika turned 11 years old and Anupam shared a post for her on Instagram. He also called Vanshika ‘more than a daughter for me’. (Also Read | Anupam Kher promises to launch late Satish Kaushik's daughter in film)

Anupam shares several photos

Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and his daughter Vanshika in an old photo.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared several pictures, both old and new, featuring himself, his mother Dulari Kher, Vanshika, Satish, and his wife Shashi Kaushik. In one of the photos, baby Vanshika walked on a ramp with Satish. She also posed with her family and Anupam for a picture.

Anupam held Vanshika as Satish smiled sitting next to them in a throwback picture. Satish, Shashi, Vanshika Dulari, Anupam, Raju Kher, and his wife also posed for photos. In one of the recent pictures, Anupam and Shashi smiled for the camera along with Vanshika.

Anupam pens a note for Vanshika

Sharing the pictures, Anupam captioned the post, "Happy birthday my dearest darling #Vanshika! May God give you all the happiness in the world, long life, peace and great success. May all your dreams come true. I know you will miss #Papa today. But he is wishing you and also singing #HappyBirthdayVanshika song for you! Everybody loves you. You are more than a daughter for me."

He also added, "You are amazing, gorgeous, brilliant, bright, funny and unique. All my love, prayers and blessings on your special day and for the rest of your life! Jeete raho aur humesha khush raho (Stay blessed and be happy always)." Anupam geo-tagged the location as Hyderabad. Reacting to the post, Mahima Chaudhry wrote, "Happy birthday Vanshika." Chunky Panday wished, "Happy Happy birthday." Isha Koppikar commented, "Happiest bday doll."

Anupam had said he would host Vanshika's birthday party

Last month, Anupam shared a video on Instagram in which he spoke to Vanshika at length. During their conversation, when Anupam asked Vanshika what gift she wanted, she had said that she only wanted him to come to the party. Anupam had said that he will host a party for Vanshika.

