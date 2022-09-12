Anurag Kashyap cuts homemade cake, spends 50th birthday in nature, fans say 'only he can celebrate it like that'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a bunch of pictures from his birthday celebrations on Instagram. The photos are from Anurag's 50th birthday which was on Saturday. Zoya Akhtar, Tisca Chopra, Tahira Kashyap and others reacted to the post. Also Read: When Anurag Kashyap said only difference between him and Karan Johar was: ‘He has…’

Sharing the photos, Anurag said, “This was my 50th birthday - a new decade, a new beginning... thank you everyone for your wishes. I still haven’t managed to read all of them .. this is peace time for me.” The pictures that Anurag shared looked from the outskirts of Mumbai city. The first few photos features a hut, a lot of greenery and a buffalo. In the next one, he shared a photo of Silje Ulstein's book Reptile Memoirs. Anurag is cutting a traditional homemade cake in the next photos.

Zoya Akhtar and Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Tisca Chopra commented, “Here’s to 2.0,” Anurag Kashyap reacted to her comment and wrote, “It's 3.0.” One fan said, “Happy 50th birthday @anuragkashyap10 sir. Wish you a long, healthy, and successful life & career." Another one said, “Half century Mubarak sir (Congratulations on your half century).” One fan said, “Very offbeat birthday celebration and only you can do this. Happy belated birthday.”

Anurag started his career in Bollywood as a co-writer on Ram Gopal Verma's crime drama film, Satya in 1998. He went on to direct critically-acclaimed films such as Black Friday (2004), Dev D (2009), and Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). In 2013, the government of France awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and letters) for his contribution to cinema. Anurag's last film, Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu was released last month.

Anurag will soon be marking his return to Tamil cinema after 2018's Imaikka Nodigal, with Sundar C's One 2 One. The film is directed by Thirugnanam, who had previously made Paramapatham Vilaiyattu.

