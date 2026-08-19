Anurag Kashyap's girlfriend Shubhra Shetty reveals her mom calls filmmaker 'bakra, henpecked husband'; here's why

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap found love with Shubhra Shetty after two failed marriages. The filmmaker recently revealed that they have no plans to marry, as Shubhra does not believe in marriage. In a chat with Janice Sequeira, Shubhra also opened up about how her parents reacted to her relationship with Anurag and recalled their first meeting.

Anurag Kashyap's girlfriend recalls her parents reaction to their relationship

Anurag Kashyap with his girlfriend Shubhra Shetty.

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Shubhra, who is 20 years younger than Anurag, revealed that her parents did not need much convincing about their relationship. Instead, they met the filmmaker and formed their own opinions about him. Anurag also revealed that Shubhra’s parents are just two or three years younger than him and referred to them as his ‘friends’. Shubhra said, “My mom calls him a bakra, because she said he is stupid enough to be with you. She thinks he is like a henpecked husband. My parents did a very good job. I didn't convince them. They met him.”

She further recalled the time she met Anurag and said, “It was his pre-Bombay Velvet release and post-film shooting; he was in a very good phase. He was very fit, happy, reading books, and watching films. So, we bonded over all those things. He used to say that if I had met him a few years ago, I wouldn't have dated him, but I don't think that's true. I caught him one little golden window, when he was at his best.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shubhra worked as an assistant director at Phantom Films, the production company associated with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena. She revealed that although Anurag was the boss at the production house, she did not report directly to him. She also said that the office was supportive of their relationship. About Anurag Kashyap and Shubhra Shetty {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shubhra worked as an assistant director at Phantom Films, the production company associated with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena. She revealed that although Anurag was the boss at the production house, she did not report directly to him. She also said that the office was supportive of their relationship. About Anurag Kashyap and Shubhra Shetty {{/usCountry}}

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Anurag was first photographed with Shubhra in 2015, but it was not until a 2018 interview that he admitted to being in a relationship with her. Before his relationship with Shubhra, Anurag was married to editor Aarti Bajaj. The couple ended their six-year marriage in 2009 and have a daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap. Anurag later began dating actor Kalki Koechlin, whom he married in 2011. They ended their marriage after four years.

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While Anurag is 53, Shubhra has revealed that she is in her early 30s. Anurag said that the age-shaming no longer affects their relationship, although they have had their share of difficulties. He admitted that he became increasingly self-conscious about their age gap over time, particularly as he grew older while Shubhra continued to look much younger than her age.