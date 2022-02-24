Anusha Dandekar teases Farhan Akhtar about Shibani Dandekar, says he can call her for help but ‘we’ve changed numbers’

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are now married. Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar has penned a sweet note for her brother-in-law, whom she lovingly calls Fu, in which she has asked him to approach her for any help if needed. However, there is a twist.

Sharing several romantic pictures of Shibani and Farhan from their Khandala wedding on Saturday, Anusha wrote on Instagram, "A love like this… Congratulations Chicken and Fu in law. I love you both so very much and watching every day go by with so many people that love you and love to celebrate you was the most beautiful thing ever! As a sister dealing with Bridezilla was worth it because she became Cinderella in the end."

She further added a message for the Dil Dhadakne Do actor, “Farhan we hand her over to you now! You can call us whenever you need help, we’ve changed our numbers though.”

Model Candice Pinto reacted to the post and wrote, “sweet and really funny.” A fan hailed Anusha for the hilarious caption, saying, “You’re awesome.” Commenting on Farhan and Shibani's wedding, a fan wrote, “How magical is this.”

Farhan and Shibani exchanged wedding vows at Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse on February 19. While Farhan decked up in a tuxedo, Shibani wore an off-shoulder red and beige outfit paired with a veil. Soon after, Shibani changed her display name on her Instagram account, which now reads Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. She now introduces herself as 'Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs Akhtar' in her bio.

Also read: Shibani Dandekar shares fun pics from ‘boho mehendi’ with Farhan Akhtar. See glimpses of her dance performance

Shibani was last seen in web series Hostages and Four More Shots Please! in 2020. Farhan was last seen as a boxer in Toofan. He will now return to direction with a road trip movie titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON