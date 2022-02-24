Shibani Dandekar shares fun pics from ‘boho mehendi’ with Farhan Akhtar. See glimpses of her dance performance

Shibani Dandekar has shared several pictures from her and Farhan Akhtar's ‘boho mehendi’. She tied the knot with Farhan Akhtar last Saturday.

Shibani decked up in a colourful sharara for the mehendi which was held on the terrace at Farhan's house last week. The pictures show Shibani having a blast with her friends and other guests. She is also seen flaunting her unconventional mehendi which only had the letter ‘F’ - Farhan's initial - written on her palm.

More pictures show her dancing her heart out, enjoying drinks with her friends and family, and stealing a few romantic moments with Farhan. There is also a picture of Farhan planting a kiss on her head.

Besides their respective family members, Shibani's actor friends Rhea Chakraborty and Amrita Arora had also attended the function. Shibani shared a few pictures of her dancing and captioned them, “No better way to kick of the wedding than this!” Amrita commented to the post, “We need the bachelorette pics.”

Shibani also shared pictures with Shabana Azmi, Rhea Chakraborty and others at the event. “What Boho Mehendi Dreams are made of!” she wrote in caption. The first picture shows her peeled off mehendi, followed by photos of her getting a hug from her mom, grooving with Shabana, sharing a hug with Rhea and one with her sister Anusha Dandekar.

There is also a photo of Shibani sitting on her knees while talking to Farhan - the latter showing his mehendi design which has the letters 'S' and ‘F’ with a heart icon between them.

Also read: Shabana Azmi welcomes ‘Mrs Akhtar’ Shibani Dandekar into family, shares epic fam-jam moment

Shibani penned a note thanking her friends for hosting the function. She wrote, “Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life @payalsinghal @nehalikotian the love is beyond deep! You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears, thank you for this! I’ll cherish the memory forever! The ultimate boho mehendi outfit designed my love @payalsinghal.”

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON