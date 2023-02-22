Anusha Dandekar wishes Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar on their wedding anniversary, says she is constantly 3rd wheeling

Anusha Dandekar shared a candid message for sister Shibani Dandekar and brother-in-law Farhan Akhtar on their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday. She shared a picture from their wedding function and said that she is Shibani's first love. Coincidentally, Anusha shares her birthday with Farhan on January 9. Also read: Javed Akhtar joins wife Shabana Azmi, ex-wife Honey Irani for the perfect family pic with their kids. See here

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anusha wrote, "Happy Anni to these two who I’m constantly 3rd wheelin… But just remember Shibani, I was your first true love and then you found a man who was born on the same day as me to marry! So it’s obvious you love me MOST. But it’s okay you two can celebrate your love like he’s number one just for today."

Anusha Dandekar's post for Shibani and Farhan.

On Tuesday, Shibani Dandekar shared a picture with Farhan on Instagram in which he was seen giving her a tight hug, and wrote, “Been 5 and 1 in my happy place @faroutakhtar (ring and heart emoji) Love you (infinity sign).” Farhan also shared an infinity sign and a heart in reaction to the post.

Earlier this week, Farhan shared two pictures from their wedding reception and wrote, “Happy 365 @shibaniakhtar .. here’s to (infinity sign).” They were seen laughing and kissing in the two pictures.

Shibani also wished Farhan.

Shibani simply wrote, “Foo” with a heart eyes emoji and a heart in the comments section. His step-mother Shabana Azmi also wished him and Shibani, saying, “Happy Happy darlings.” His sister Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora showered his post with heart emoticons. Abhishek Bachchan shared a hug emoji for them.

Shibani and Farhan had a court marriage last year. They celebrated it with a Sangeet night and an intimate reception hosted at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse Sukoon.

Farhan had worn a blue suit while Shibani had worn a red and beige gown with a red veil for the wedding reception. It was attended by their close friends and family including Hrithik Roshan and his family, Ashutosh Gowariker and Shankar Mahadevan. Javed Akhtar had recited a poem for the couple while Shankar Mahadevan had sung Dil Chahta Hai on the occasion.

