Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit restaurant in Leeds; share a warm message, pose for pics with staff

Actor Anushka Sharma visited a restaurant in Leeds, England with her husband Virat Kohli. Pictures of the couple have surfaced online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at a restaurant in Leeds, England.

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli visited another restaurant on Monday. Pictures of the couple at the restaurant have surfaced online.

Anushka and Virat ate at Tharavadu restaurant in Leeds, England. Anushka wore a white dress and carried a sling bag. Virat wore a black T-shirt with grey pants. The couple posed for pictures with the staff and other guests of the restaurant as well.

A picture showed Virat leaving a message for the restaurant. "We love the food here always. The hospitality is amazing and we are always served food with love and care. All the best to you guys. Love, Virat and Anushka," Virat wrote with a black marker on a porcelain plate. They even signed their names at the bottom.

Earlier last week, the couple had also visited a vegan restaurant. Chef Rishim Sachdeva of Tendril Kitchen even wrote a long note on Instagram, sharing the experience he had. He mentioned how Anushka spotted his restaurant online and later brought more members of the Indian cricket team along for dinner.

"Anushka Sharma discovered @tendril_kitchen online where she loved the photos and reviews. That made @virat.kohli call my number to book a table. I didn’t realise who had made the booking till I saw the power couple walking in to our restaurant, making me feel so proud - and a little terrified that they enjoy the food and experience of dining at Tendril! Serving them and speaking to them, I quickly realised they are what they are for a reason - super humble and incredibly talented," he had said.

Also read: Anushka Sharma jokes she spotted 'fan' Virat Kohli and 'obliged for a picture': 'Anything for my fans'

The chef said he felt 'blessed' and motivated, and thanked his team for their hard work. Anushka, in an earlier Instagram Story, had shared a picture of their meal and written, "Best vegetarian/vegan food ever !"

Anushka has been with Virat during the entire England series. They are joined there by their baby daughter, Vamika.

