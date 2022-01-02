Anushka Sharma glows in the sun as she shares no-makeup look in new video, fans say 'ye kitni awesome hai yaar'

Anushka Sharma stepped into the new year with a new video from South Africa. She shared a new post to mark the beginning of 2022 and it showed her smiling and posing in the sun.

Anushka wore a white shirt and blue jeans as she tousled her short hair or smiled wide for the camera. Her fresh-faced look was without any makeup and she seemed to be sitting outside her room. She wrote with the video, “Hi from 2022.”

Anushka got New Year's wishes from her fans and even filmmaker Karan Johar. Basketball star and Ishant Singh's wife Pratima Singh also commented, “New year has beautiful hair."

A fan wrote, “Yrr ye kitti awesome he yrr (How is she so awesome).” Another said, "Do i call you nature child or mother nature. what a beauty is this woman."

Anushka is currently in South Africa with her daughter Vamika. The two have accompanied Anushka's husband, cricketer Virat Kohli for Team India's tour. Recently, Anushka shared another video from the same spot and in it, her daughter can be heard calling her 'mumma'.

Anushka and Vamika also got a wave from Virat during a recent match. The actor was seen carrying Vamika in her lap and they enjoyed the match together.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy's Lake Como. The couple welcomed Vamika on January 11, last year. They had asked the media to refrain from publishing pictures on their daughter without consent. However, recently they released a statement when a few mediapersons did not honour their request.

"We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward,” the note read, seemingly written on behalf of her and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

“We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you,” the statement added.

