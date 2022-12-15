Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor laud Kate Winslet as she talks about looking out for younger actors

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma gave a shoutout to Kate Winslet after she spoke about being 'looking out for the younger actors'. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor on Thursday posted a clip shared by People Magazine. She wrote, "Kate, just the best" and also added red heart emojis. Anushka Sharma shared the same clip on her Instagram and added, "She said it (white heart emoji)." (Also Read | Kate Winslet recalls how her agent got demeaning calls when she was a young actor)

In the video, shared by People Magazine on Instagram, Kate said, "I had some great role models, but I don't feel I ever had people consistently looking out for me. Whereas now, we are consistently looking out for the younger actors. So any of that, you know, white noise in your head that says you shouldn't be here and you don't have the right and there's going to be someone better, forget it. It's you, and we all are excited to see what you're going to do."

"And it doesn't matter if you make mistakes because you learn from your mistakes. So being an older actor who's able to share those little pieces of wisdom that I've hopefully gathered along the way, I'm really appreciating that moment because I feel like I've kind of earned the right to step into it. Just getting to choose, when I can switch off," she added.

Kate will be seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron. The film also stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana as Jake Sully and Na'vi Neytiri, respectively. Avatar: The Way of Water marks the return of Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch. Kate and Vin Diesel are the new additions to the ensemble cast.

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in Qala. Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan. Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in her film Chakda Xpress.

Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

