Anushka Sharma poses with Virat Kohli in glam new pics, he declares them 'uff, too hot'

Actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday gave a glimpse of her weekend with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared several pictures as the couple posed for the camera. Anushka captioned the post, "We clean up well (smirking face and sparkles emojis)." (Also Read | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli join daughter Vamika in her playpen with big smiles. See pic)

In the first photo, Anushka and Virat Kohli sat next to each other on a black couch. While Anushka looked at the camera with an arm around Virat, he was seen looking sideways. Anushka and Virat posed while looking at the camera in the next photo.

Virat looked lovingly at Anushka in the last picture. For the photoshoot, Anushka wore a shimmery beige outfit while Virat opted for a grey shirt under a black suit. He also added a tie to his outfit.

Reacting to the post, Virat commented, “Uffff too hot (heart eyes, red heart, and fire emojis) @anushkasharma.” Zoya Akhtar also dropped red heart emojis.

Fans showered them with love taking to the comments section. A person wrote, "The power couple" while another said, "Beautiful couple". Another fan said, "What a cute couple." "I'm dead right now," commented a fan. "Ohh my god you both are looking amazing," said a person. A fan wrote, "You two were too insane to do this!"

An Instagram user wrote, "Hawtnesss" while another person said, "Just stunning!!!!" A fan commented, "You look lobster to each other." "What virushka pic after so long omg ..so beautiful," wrote a fan. A few fans called them "King and his queen" and "The hottest couple". "They are truly love each other...love yah nush my idol," said a fan. "Making my jaw drop (quite) literally!!!!!" wrote a person.

Anushka regularly shares posts on Instagram for her fans. Recently, she shared a behind-the-scenes video from one of her shoots in which she was seen having fun in front of the camera. She donned a beige coloured crop top with matching pants and left her short hair loose swith minimal makeup. Anushka had captioned the post, "Shooting pe (At shooting)".

Meanwhile, Anushka will make her comeback after a break of almost three years with Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress. The movie will focus on the hardships and challenges the cricketer had to face to make a place in the world of cricket.

