Anushka Sharma poses with Virat Kohli as he shares sun-kissed photo of their ‘beautiful morning’ in UK

Anushka Sharma is in the UK, where she was joined by husband Virat Kohli. The actor has been working on her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, and giving a sneak-peek of her outings on Instagram. Days after Anushka Sharma shared a photo from a park visit with daughter Vamika Kohli, Virat shared a photo of the couple from UK. The cricketer took to Instagram and posted their sun-kissed photo with the caption, “Beautiful mornings.” Also read: Anushka Sharma shares loved-up pics with Virat Kohli from their coffee date

In Anushka and Virat’s latest photo together, the two are seen laughing and posing in front of a picture-perfect lawn. The actor is seen in a green sweater, while Virat wore a blue woolen jumper. They both wore beanies to cover their head. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the post. Anushka also took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her outing with Virat. The actor shared videos of some scenic gardens.

On Monday, Anushka had shared some pictures from her date with Virat. She simply added heart emojis to the caption. In the pictures she shared on Instagram, Virat and Anushka were seen catching up with each other over coffee. Virat was recently in the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. His photo with Anushka appears to have been clicked at a cafe in the UK, where he joined her after the tournament. In one of the pictures, Anushka was seen laughing as Virat looked at her. The two also posted together for a selfie.

Earlier, Anushka had shared a photo from her park visit with Vamika Kohli. In her Instagram caption she wrote, “I had a great day at the play park that I took our daughter to (laughing emoji).” In the photo, while Vamika is nowhere to be seen, Anushka was captured laughing as she posed next to what appeared to be an obstacle course for children. Anushka wore white T-shirt and a grey jacket with blue denims and a pair of white sneakers.

Anushka will be making her comeback with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In Chakda Xpress, she will be seen portraying the character of former Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

