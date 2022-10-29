Anushka Sharma's photo dump from Kolkata includes cuddles with Vamika, pics of food she binged and more

Actor Anushka Sharma completed the shoot of her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress in Kolkata. She shared several pictures from her time in the City Of Joy and one of them also features her daughter Vamika Kohli. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump!” Also read: Anushka Sharma binges on street food as she shoots for Chakda Xpress in Kolkata

In the first picture, Anushka is seen praying on the banks of the Hoogli river. She also visited the popular Kalighat temple in Kolkata with Vamika and offered puja, going by her picture. The rest of the pictures gave fans a glimpse of delicacies enjoyed by her during the short stay. Some of them include misti doi, samosa, chai, roshogolla, sweets and kachori among others.

Chakda ‘Xpress marks Anushka’s comeback to films after four years. She was last seen in Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will release on Netflix.

While the makers are yet to finalise the release date of Chakda ‘Xpress, it is likely to release in the first half of 2023. The film is backed by Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma under his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The actor founded the production house with Karnesh in 2013, however, she later stepped down from her position after welcoming Vamika with Virat Kohli.

In a statement, she said, “While Clean Slate Flimz started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place.”

