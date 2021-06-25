Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma says 'post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more', see pics
bollywood

Anushka Sharma says 'post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more', see pics

Anushka Sharma shared pictures of her new hairstyle. The actor revealed her short tresses days are back and thanked Sonam Kapoor for recommending a hairstylist.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Anushka Sharma shares pictures of her new hairdo.

Anushka Sharma has shared pictures of her freshly chopped hair and thanked Sonam Kapoor for recommending a hairstylist. The actor, who is currently in the United Kingdom with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her new hairdo.

In the pictures, Anushka Sharma revealed that she has returned to her short-hair look. She is seen wearing a white top underneath a mustard colour jacket. She sported layers of necklaces with a star, the alphabet A and an owl pendant. Anushka shared the picture with the caption, "When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting us."

Anushka and Virat welcomed her daughter earlier this year. In February, sharing the first glimpse of the little one and revealing her name, Anushka had said on Instagram, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Last month, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Virat was requested to share a picture of his daughter online. A fan had asked, “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?” He had replied, “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma reacts to woman's one-hand catch while holding baby video: 'Nothing we cannot do'

Anushka was recently seen cheering for Virat and team India during the World Test Championship. She had shared pictures of the pitch, taken from her room, and was seen binging on samosas while the match was on.

