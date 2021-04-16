Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of 'special, priceless moments' with Virat Kohli, reveals how they spent 2020. Watch
Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of 'special, priceless moments' with Virat Kohli, reveals how they spent 2020. Watch

Anushka Sharma has shared a new video on Instagram, offering a glimpse of her 'precious, priceless moments' with husband Virat Kohli. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika earlier this year.

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a video of her 'best moments' from 2020, which shows her and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, playing with dogs. Virat recently announced the establishment of two animal shelters in Mumbai, via his Virat Kohli Foundation.

In the new video, the couple could be seen playing with a bunch of dogs; feeding them, going on walks with them, and petting them, around what appears to be a farm land where they spent some time last year. Anushka's dog, Dude, can also be seen with them. "Some special, priceless moments from last year," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Their fans showered love in the comments section. While many of them dropped heart emojis, others wrote that the video was 'superb' and 'awesome'.

Earlier this month, Virat revealed in a tweet that the aim of his shelters is to 'ensure health and support' to stray animals. He thanked Anushka for inspiring him.

“Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays. It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city,” he had said in a statement.

Also read: 'Anushka Sharma is very passionate about this issue', says Virat Kohli as he stars two animal shelters

Anushka and Virat became parents for the first time earlier this year. Their daughter Vamika was born in January, but they've been strict about not sharing pictures of the baby on social media. They have also requested the press to not carry unauthorised images of the baby.

