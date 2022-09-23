Anushka Sharma shares her 'ok ok type’ photos on Instagram with hilarious caption, Arjun Kapoor calls them ‘kharaab’

Actor Anushka Sharma shared her honest opinion on a bunch of her new pictures on Instagram. She is currently in the UK for filming her upcoming Chadka Xpress and sharing regular updates. On Friday, she shared her ‘ok ok’ pictures which she otherwise wouldn't have shared. Also read: Virat Kohli realises what goes into making movies thanks to Anushka Sharma

In the picture, Anushka posed during the golden hour, outside a vanity van. She wore warm clothes, which included a beige sweatshirt with black pants and a pair of boots. She also sported chunky sunglasses and struck different poses with the same background.

Sharing her displeasure with the outcome of the photos, Anushka explained in a long caption why she still wants to put them online for the world to see. She wrote, “Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? (I didn’t like even a single picture. But, then I thought, who has said that one needs to post good pictures on social media?)

“Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye (So, here are my okayish pictures, which I usually don’t post. But I realised I have invested my previous effort to get them clicked, it’s worth a post)” the actor further added. Soon after she shared the pictures, Arjun Kapoor rushed to the comment section and teased her, “Hoodie achi hai (fire emoji) photos toh kharaab hai I agree (Your hoodie is nice, but not your pictures).”

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will be making her comeback after four long years with Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, it is a biopic on former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will release next year.

