Anushka Sharma shares throwback pic, says she's missing brother Karnesh, Bulbbul actor Tripti Dimri. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of brother and producer Karnesh Sharma and actor Tripti Dimri. She also mentioned how she was missing them.

Sharing the picture, she wrote "major missing", tagging Karnesh, Tripti among others. The picture is from Qala. The picture had been originally shared by Karnesh and Triptii.

Anushka Shamra shared this picture.

Anushka and Karnesh own a production house called Clean Slate Filmz. They have produced Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul, both of which released last year. Bulbbul featured Triptii in the lead role. The Hindustan Times review called the film "over-directed but underwritten". "Bulbbul is a visually striking film that is let down by a weak script."

Reviewing Paatal Lok, the Hindustan Times had said: "Paatal Lok is a stunning achievement on virtually every level, and despite all its similarities to the path-breaking Netflix series — it is also a cop show with mythological overtones — it is perhaps the most confident step in the evolution of Indian streaming since Amazon’s own Made in Heaven."

Anushka, who was last seen in Zero, gave birth to her first child with Virat Kohli in January. At the time of sharing her daughter's name, Anushka had written: "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."