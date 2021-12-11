Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate 4 years of marriage with unseen goofy pics from dishwashing sessions and more

Anushka Sharma is celebrating four years of a happy married life with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. She took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of them, enjoying each others company.

Anushka also shared a warm note dedicated to Virat. “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions ands optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us,” she wrote.

In the photos, Anushka and Virat are seen making goofy faces for the camera, posing for pictures while washing dishes, him pushing their daughter Vamika in a stroller, clicking pictures with Santa Claus on Christmas and more.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como in December 2017. Their secret wedding set precedent for other celebrity weddings as well. The couple became parents to Vamika in January this year.

After Vamika's birth, the couple asked paparazzi not to click or publish pictures of their daughter and even sent hampers to them as a token of thanks. Recently, speaking to Grazia, Anushka said about Vamika, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too."

“My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody,” she added.

