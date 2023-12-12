Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli get goofy at intimate bash on 6th wedding anniversary. See pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Monday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Anushka shared an anniversary post for Virat along with a bunch of pictures from the celebrations this year. The two decked up in black as they celebrated the day with family and friends. Also read: Overjoyed Anushka Sharma drowns Virat Kohli in kisses as he hits record 50th ODI century

Anushka Sharma marks 6 years of marriage

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate 6 years of marriage.

Sharing a lovely picture with Virat, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “Day filled with love and friends and family (heart emoji) got too late to post for the gram? 6+ (infinity sign) of (love emoji) with my numero uno (smiling face with hearts emoji).” The picture shows Anushka posing with Virat, with her arms around his neck.

Anushka and Virat's wedding anniversary party

Anushka decked up in an off-shoulder black dress while Virat wore a blue-black shirt and trousers. She also shared pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony on her Instagram Stories.

One of them is a goofy picture of Virat licking the knife after Anushka cuts the cake. Another shows the couple cutting the cake as their family members and friends cheer for them. A group picture shows them posing with the guests which also included Anushka's producer brother Karnesh Sharma.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday.

Virat and Anushka cut the cake.

Around the same time, Virat also shared a happy picture with Anushka. It shows the actor giving him a hug from behind. He simply shared an infinity sign emoji in the caption.

Is Anushka really pregnant?

None of the picture shows a full look at Anushka. Recently, she was rumoured to be pregnant with their second child. The couple have neither denied nor confirmed the reports. They had tied the knot in Italy in 2017 and have a two-year-old daughter, Vamika.

Anushka was also spotted cheering for Virat during the World Cup matches. She had also penned a note for Virat when he made his 50th ODI century during the World Cup. She had written for him, "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child."

