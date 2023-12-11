When Anushka Sharma revealed how she managed to keep her wedding with Virat Kohli under wraps: 'It was surreal'

From a destination wedding in Italy with Instagram-worthy decor and wedding outfits designed by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 2017 wedding is what modern fairy tales are made of. On December 11, the couple celebrated its sixth wedding anniversary. In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, Anushka was asked 'how did you manage to keep the wedding under wraps?' She said both her and Virat ‘wanted to keep it genuine’. Also read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli marry

Anushka Sharma on her hush-hush wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma managed to make their wedding a big secret.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was six years years ago that the actor and the ace cricketer surprised the country with the news that they had gotten married in secret, in Tuscany. Although it seemed unusual for a celebrity couple always in the limelight, Anushka said that her and Virat Kohli's intimate, under-the-radar wedding was just a natural extension of their personalities. She responded, "We wanted to keep it genuine. We didn’t want it to be adulterated and touched by anything, which would remind us that we’re celebrities."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Anushka Sharma added, “We were with our parents and our siblings, who’ve sacrificed so much for us, our closest friends, who’ve supported us through our worst. If we’d allowed it to become public in any way, we would be reminded of our public standing. We didn’t want that. We just wanted to be like two people in love. We never counted for who we were publicly when we fell in love. Our beings fell in love. We wanted to feel that purity at our wedding. That’s why we kept it so close to our hearts and kept it away from anything, which would make us think about anything other than us and the people who were part of this. It was surreal.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's family

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Anushka was asked about her married life with Virat Kohli, the actor had said she married her 'best friend and confidant'. She said she was married 'to someone she love so dearly just because of the human being that he is'.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. They confirmed the news on February 1, 2021 via an Instagram post as they shared their first photo with little Vamika. Over the last few months, rumours about Anushka's second pregnancy have been doing the rounds, but the actor is yet to respond to them.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.