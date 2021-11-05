Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on birthday with pic from Dubai: ‘Sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world…’
bollywood

Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on birthday with pic from Dubai: ‘Sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world…’

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a mushy birthday post for Virat Kohli and applauded his courage. She also posted a picture of them from Dubai.
Anushka Sharma shared a sweet birthday wish for Virat Kohli.
Published on Nov 05, 2021 12:03 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Anushka Sharma shared a picture with Virat Kohli to wish him on his birthday, along with a romantic note. The photo, taken in Dubai, featured the couple with their arms wrapped around each other and seemed to be from their Diwali celebrations. While Virat wore a white chikankari kurta, Anushka was dressed in a yellow salwar suit.

“No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless,” she wrote.

“I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

Recently, Anushka captured Virat’s ‘story’ in a series of pictures for an advertisement of a mobile phone brand. “People always see the on-ground Virat Kohli. The one I see every day is different. I know the real him. A side that’s only known to me, a new story every day, just for me. He finds the perfect balance of passion and calm. He’s funny, he’s caring, there are so many layers to his passion. Just like his story,” she said in the video.

Virat and Anushka are currently in the UAE for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Last week, she shared pictures of their Halloween celebrations and their daughter Vamika dressed up as a fairy.

Also see: Abhinav Shukla calls threats against Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika ‘new low’

Virat first met Anushka during the shoot of a shampoo commercial. They got married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in January this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma virat kohli
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Yami celebrates first Diwali with husband Aditya at their decked-up new home

5

Lamhe turns 30: Anil Kapoor remembers the ‘iconic’ film

Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash: Malaika arrives with Arjun, Janvhi-Khushi pose

Harsh Varrdhan posts anti-cracker tweet, reacts to pic of Anil bursting crackers
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP