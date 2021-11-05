Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on birthday with pic from Dubai: ‘Sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world…’

Anushka Sharma shared a picture with Virat Kohli to wish him on his birthday, along with a romantic note. The photo, taken in Dubai, featured the couple with their arms wrapped around each other and seemed to be from their Diwali celebrations. While Virat wore a white chikankari kurta, Anushka was dressed in a yellow salwar suit.

“No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless,” she wrote.

“I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful,” she added.

Recently, Anushka captured Virat’s ‘story’ in a series of pictures for an advertisement of a mobile phone brand. “People always see the on-ground Virat Kohli. The one I see every day is different. I know the real him. A side that’s only known to me, a new story every day, just for me. He finds the perfect balance of passion and calm. He’s funny, he’s caring, there are so many layers to his passion. Just like his story,” she said in the video.

Virat and Anushka are currently in the UAE for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Last week, she shared pictures of their Halloween celebrations and their daughter Vamika dressed up as a fairy.

Virat first met Anushka during the shoot of a shampoo commercial. They got married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in January this year.