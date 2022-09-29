'Apsara of Bollywood' Aishwarya Rai looks elegant in white in her latest pictures, fans react

Actor Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from her recent photoshoot on Thursday. She wore a white ethnic suit. In one of her pictures, she placed her hand on her waist while posing for the camera. In another picture, she held her suit and looked down. She even wore a white ring on her finger. She got many compliments from her fans on her pictures. She is currently promoting her upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: 1 along with the team. The film is slated to release on September 30. ( Also read: Aishwarya Rai touches Mani Ratnam's feet during Ponniyin Selvan promotion. Watch)

She captioned her pictures sparkling heart emoji. One of her fans commented, “Wow, queen posted.” Another fan wrote, “timeless beauty.” Other fan commented, “Can't wait to see you on big screen tomorrow!!! Welcome back to the movies!! The Queen of Puzhuvoor Nandini Devi.” Many fans showed excitement for her release and dropped heart emojis.

Aishwarya, who made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, is making her comeback to Tamil films with her upcoming period drama, Ponniyin Selvan: I. The Mani Ratnam-directorial, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name, also stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala. The AR Rahman musical is all set to be released in theatres on September 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles--she will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance. She will also essay the part of Mandakini Devi in the film.

The film will release in two parts and both have been shot on a budget of Rs150 crore. Mani Ratnam recently revealed that the second part of the movie will be released in six to nine months based on the completion of VFX work and post-production.

