Arjun Kapoor hugs paparazzo as he tries to resolve feud at Ek Villain Returns promotions; fans call him 'real gentleman'

Arjun Kapoor is being appreciated by his fans after his interaction with a paparazzo at a recent promotional event for his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The actor, along with his co-stars Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani, was attending an event at a mall in Mumbai where, the Ek Villain Returns team attempted to break a Limca book record. They hung 8000 balloons in the air in a bag shaped like a heart and dropped them on the actors and fans to celebrate the success of the film's song Dil. Also Read| Ek Villain Returns song Dil: Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham weep for their lovers

In a video from the event shared by a paparazzo account, Arjun was seen with a paparazzo, seemingly trying to calm him down. Arjun held the photographer back from going towards someone and hugged him, while telling him, "Mere saath hai wo, mai baat karunga (They're with me, I will talk to them)." The paparazzo account captioned it, "Arjun Kapoor gets chatty with old photographer pal today at the mall promotions."

Fans praised Arjun's gesture, and called him a gentleman. One wrote, “Aadmi sahi h yaar (He is a good man),” while another commented, “He is a real gentleman.” A third one said, “Photographer kisi se public me se naraz ho gaya usse baat karke Arjun Kapoor samjha rha hai. Banda achcha hai Arjun Kapoor (Photographer got upset with someone in public, so Arjun Kapoor is making him understand, he is a nice man).”

Arjun will be seen opposite Tara in Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham opposite Disha Patani. The Mohit Suri film is set eight years after the events of the 2014 film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. While the villain in the original film was a serial killer, who murdered women who were rude to him, the sequel introduces a villain who targets women, who didn’t reciprocate men’s feelings. The action-thriller is scheduled for theatrical release on July 29.

