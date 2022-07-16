Arjun Kapoor says Malaika Arora makes him look better as they win award at HT India's Most Stylish: ‘Thank you baby’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at HT India's Most Stylish awards on Friday. The two wore blue outfits, and Malaika even joked about their matching looks as the pair won the Most Stylish Couple award at the star-studded event in Mumbai that saw the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and many other celebs in attendance. Arjun also thanked Malaika in a heartfelt speech onstage as the audience cheered for the couple. Read more: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor share jumper on Paris vacation, fans react

Arjun and Malaika Arora have been dating for many years now. They recently celebrated the actor’s birthday on a romantic Paris holiday, and documented all their special moments together on Instagram. Weeks after the couple was seen together at the Mumbai airport around the time of their Paris vacation, Malaika and Arjun made a statement at the HT India's Most Stylish awards. The two arrived together at the red carpet and posed for the paparazzi before making their way to the awards ceremony.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora won the Most Stylish Couple award at Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022.

Malaika and Arjun were given the Most Stylish Couple trophy at Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2022. The two praised each other onstage following their win. While the reality TV judge said Arjun was waiting for her to thank him, the actor said, “No, I actually want to thank you baby, because of you they called me stylish. Malaika then said, “I think we compliment each other. Everyone is asking us why are we matching; it was completely unintentional.”

Arjun also expressed his admiration for Malaika and said, “Thank you for making me stylish. I am standing here, winning an award with her. But more importantly I am just happy being here with her because I think she makes me look stylish; she makes me look better. So, thank you… I do not believe I am very stylish.”

Malaika and Arjun were joined by many celebs at Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2022. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon, Vaani Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and wife Mridula, Richa Chadha and Rasika Dugal, among others. While Shehnaaz Gill won the Most Stylish Emerging Face award, Kartik Aaryan won the Most Stylish Male award.

