Arjun Kapoor on how he grew conscious of his body: 'My parents separated and I took solace in food'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has once again spoken about the impact of his parents' separation had on his body and his relationship with it. Arjun gained a lot of weight when he was younger and it happened just over one summer.

Arjun is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor and his late first wife Mona Shourie. Boney and Mona separated in 1996 when Arjun was 11 years old. Boney married late actor Sridevi soon after.

Speaking to India Today, Arjun said, “I remember being okay with my size. I was fine, not conscious. But it happened in one summer. My parents separated and I took solace in food. That changed my life. It was my way of hiding and eating, trying to find happiness between sadness.”

Arjun spoke about the phase in his life on an episode of The Anupam Kher Show. He said that kids at school teased him about about his parents' separation so he stopped going there. He would sit at home and eat while his mother, who was also struggling, asked others to let him live however he wanted.

He also said that years later, he decided to become an actor but his weight posed a problem. "I was a 140 kgs. When Salman Bhai (Salman Khan, actor) encouraged me that I can be an actor, he told me 'Main tumhare andar se ek insaan nikaluga (I will take an entire man out of you)'," he had said.

Also read: Step inside Jacqueline Fernandez's new apartment, which was home to Priyanka Chopra during her wedding

"I just started living with Salman. Everyone is busy but if you love yourself, you have to take time out for yourself, you have to be patient. This is a lifestyle. I cannot workout for three months and say 'I've lost weight now I can do anything'. That's a decision I took that I won't give up. There will be bad days like when I would be watching TV and Hrithik Roshan would be dancing with his six pack abs and I sitting here with my tond (belly) hanging out. 'Ye toh nahi hone wala mujhse (I can't do this)," he had added.

Arjun was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. His upcoming releases include Bhoot Police and Ek Villain 2.