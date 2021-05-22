Arjun Kapoor on mom's reaction to dad Boney marrying Sridevi: 'She never said your father has left us high and dry'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that his mother never harboured any ill will towards his father, producer Boney Kapoor. Boney was married to Mona Shourie, Arjun's mother, when he began a relationship with the late actor Sridevi.

In an interview, Arjun said that despite what happened, his mother never spoke ill of Boney. Arjun reconnected with his father after the death of Sridevi in 2018, when he decided that he should stand by him in his moment of grief.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor said, "I have had many women shape me consciously or subconsciously. My father was a working man and my mom couldn’t work things out and eventually, he decided to get married again and have another family. I didn’t spend as much time with him. I have always had my nani, my mom and my sister. So I have learnt to empathise with the other sex far sooner than other boys would. The maturity that I got is from my mother who taught me to be a certain way."

He added, "My mom never festered any ill feelings towards my father, even when she had every right to poison us. That’s basically the root of why I’m somebody who’s broad-minded. My mother could have easily told me, ‘Your father has left us high and dry and he has decided to be a certain way'. I don’t remember a day when my mother spoke negatively about my father. That’s where I learnt from. Today, when I have grown up and walk a little bit in my father’s shoes, I understand why I love my father. He, for all his flaws, also has a lot of strength. He is a very lovable man so she loved him.”

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Arjun said that with age, he has learned to be more understanding, and that he can imagine his parents having gone through certain things that led to the situation transpiring as it did. "You try and be a good son, because that's what my mother would want," he said.

