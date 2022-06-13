Arjun Kapoor prepares pancakes for breakfast, fans suggest ‘cook these for Malaika Arora’. Watch

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a video on Instagram of him cooking 'healthy pancakes'. Sharing the ingredients with his followers on Monday, Arjun wrote the nutrition content of the dish in his caption. Days ago, Arjun reacted to a fan who fat-shamed him on social media. His girlfriend Malaika Arora also supported the actor by sharing his reaction on her Instagram Stories. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor responds to troll who said he can 'never get in shape': 'I don't hide behind a picture'

Sharing his new video, Arjun wrote, “How about some healthy pancakes for breakfast as your #MondayMotivation? 326 calories, 36 gm carbs, 16 gm protein, 14 gm fat. Satisfaction = Unmatchable." In the video, after eating the pancakes, Arjun said, “Breakfast over. Kaam shuru (My work begins)”

One fan commented, “This reminds me of Ki & Ka.” Another one said, “What about the recipe? Share that also.” Giving a suggestion, one wrote, “Suggestion: Make these for Malaika for breakfast. She'll love it.” While one joked, “Pati banne ki poori tayyari (All set to become a husband),” another one said, “Are those pancakes burnt?” Also Read: Arjun Kapoor asks fan to convey his request to Malaika Arora, jokes ‘she's busy travelling, taking instaworthy pics'

Before becoming an actor, Arjun had reportedly worked as an assistant director on many movies, such as Nikhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, No Entry and Wanted, before making his debut with Yash Raj Films' Ishaqzaade in 2012 alongside Parineeti Chopra. He later appeared in films such as Namaste England, Gunday, Sardar Ka Grandson, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Panipat, 2 States, and many others.

He will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns. The film will also star actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. It will release on July 29, 2022. He also has Kuttey and The Ladykiller in the pipeline. Kuttey will star Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu. The Ladykiller will star Bhumi Pednekar alongside Arjun.

