Arjun Kapoor says Bollywood was too 'decent', kept quiet while people online took potshots: 'Ab zaada hone laga hai'

Arjun Kapoor opened up about films getting boycotted on social media and how actors do not do anything about it. He said that the industry needs to come together to end this trend and how people who are behind boycott campaigns have led the industry to lose its shine.

Recently, a lot of films have been receiving backlash on social media. Films such as Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra are the newest victims of the boycott trend on Twitter.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun Kapoor said, “I think we made a mistake by being silent about it and that was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that. I think we made a mistake by thinking that ‘our work will speak for ourselves’. You know you don't always need to get your hand dirty but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made this a habit. We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality. When we do films that do good at the box office, then at that time people like us not because of our surnames but because of the film." He added that “ab zada hone laga hai…unfair hai (This has started happening a lot now. It is unfair)."

He added, “On Fridays morning, the spark in people, the euphoria for a new film, the excitement in people, and the shine of the industry is coming down. Lagatar keechad uchaalte jayenge toh nayi gaadi bhi thodi si shine kho degi na? Humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai pichle kuch saalon mein kyunki we have turned a blind eye on it (People have been tossing mud on us for years now and even a new car that will face that will turn muddy and it will lose its shine. We have been facing this for years now). We think that people's perception will change after the film's release."

Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. The film also starred John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He will be seen next in Kuttey and The Ladykiller. Kuttey stars Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu. The Ladykiller features Bhumi Pednekar alongside Arjun.

