Arjun Kapoor shares how actors can make better films with some humility, Anushka Sharma calls it '100% true'

On Monday, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a quote on the difference between “promoting yourself” and “promoting your work.” Actor Anushka Sharma reacted to Arjun's story.

Arjun shared a quote by American author Adam Grant, which read, “There's a difference between promoting yourself and promoting your work. Promoting yourself is flaunting what you achieve in an effort to get attention. 'I'm amazing!' Promoting your work is sharing what you create in an effort to make a contribution. ‘I hope this adds value’." Posting it, Arjun added, “If most people in our profession understood this difference we would be making better films.”

Arjun Kapoor shares a post.

Actor Anushka Sharma agreed with Arjun's post and seconded him by reposting his story. She wrote, “A hundred percent true.”

Arjun is film producer Boney Kapoor and late Mona Shourie Kapoor's eldest son. He made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade. Before that, he worked as an assistant director to Nikkhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq.

Arjun was last seen in Pawan Kripalani's horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The film also starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

He will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns. Talking about the film, he told Hindustan Times, “It’s a nice big ensemble entertainer, you know, the popcorn summer blockbuster. For me, I have grown up watching that kind of cinema, I have grown up enjoying Mohit’s films. He is such a balanced director. He understands the mainstream audience as well as today’s sensibility. We have got good music, action and all the trappings of making a credible entertainer. So I am really excited. I have just shot seven-eight days. Hopefully, when things ease up, in the coming month, we would be able to go back on set. Fingers crossed."

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, he will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's debut film Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's Ladykiller.

