Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades attend Rohit Bal’s last rites in Delhi. Watch

Actor Arjun Rampal, who shared a close bond with Rohit Bal, took time off from his busy schedule to come to Delhi to pay tribute to the late fashion designer. He was photographed attending his funeral in Delhi. Also read: Rohit Bal on his ‘relationship’ with Arjun Rampal: “He’s my brother!” Rohit Bal died on Friday.

Arjun Rampal attends last rites

On Saturday, Rohit was cremated in Delhi. The last rites were attended by family members and close friends of Rohit. He was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Arjun Rampal was photographed with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, in sombre mood. His funeral was attended by Sunil Sethi, the president of Fashion Design Council of India , and designers JJ Valaya, Varun Bahl and Rohit Gandhi.

Rohit’s mortal remains were kept at his Defence Colony residence, where several prominent personalities paid their last respects.

Arjun had a close bond with Rohit. He walked in his fashion shows, including the grand finale for his Kashmir-inspired collection, Gulbagh. Arjun was the showstopper, and wore a black velvet bandhgala and matching jodhpuri breeches.

In many previous interviews, Rohit had referred to Arjun as his brother Arjun also called Rohit his brother, fondly referring to him as "Ratty".

Rohit Bal dies

Rohit died at the age of 63 on Friday night at a South Delhi hospital following a heart attack. He was not keeping well for the last few years. He was fondly called Gudda by his friends and contemporaries as well as many top stars in Bollywood.

The news of his demise was shared on the official Instagram handle of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Friday.

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA," the post read.

In October 2024, Bal returned to the runway almost a year after a health scare. He showcased his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week.