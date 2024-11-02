New Delhi, Friends and admirers of Rohit Bal gathered alongside his family to pay their final respects to the designer who played a pivotal role in bringing Indian fashion to the global stage. Fashion designer Rohit Bal cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium

Bal, one of India’s most celebrated fashion designers, died on Friday night at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack at the age of 63. He was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium here on Saturday.

His funeral was attended by Sunil Sethi, the president of Fashion Design Council of India , actor-model Arjun Rampal, designers JJ Valaya, Varun Bahl and Rohit Gandhi.

The designer's mortal remains were kept at his Defence Colony residence, where many prominent personalities paid their last respects.

Earlier, renowned names from the fashion world as well as those from Bollywood paid tributes to Bal on social media.

Manish Malhotra remembered Bal as a "true pioneer", praising his unique ability to blend Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion.

“Rohit Bal was a true pioneer, merging Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion in a way only he could. I remember meeting him in the ’90s, just as 'Rangeela' had released. It was my first Indian fashion show I watched live, held at the Imperial Hotel in Delhi.

"Rohit welcomed me with that familiar warmth and invited me to his after-party. From his opulent shows to his unforgettable after parties, there was always joy and grandeur," Malhotra said on X.

After he started his own label, Malhotra said he would often cross paths with Bal at fashion weeks.

"Though time and the industry led us down different roads, my admiration for him never faded. Rest in peace, Gudda. Your legacy will always inspire us," he added.

Bal was fondly called Gudda by his friends and contemporaries as well as many top stars in Bollywood.

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla said Bal was a "true visionary who will always be remembered and loved". "Rest in Peace, Rohit Bal," read the message on Khosla's Instagram page.

Anamika Khanna shared a picture with Bal and called him a "friend, mentor and guide".

"Someone who I cherished, respected and loved. You will be missed deeply. Moments like these made it worth their while. May your soul be in design forever," she added.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee said on Instagram, “Rest in Peace Rohit Bal. You were much loved and admired by all of us at Sabyasachi.”

Valaya bid adieu to his friend and said, “Goodbye my friend…”

Gaurav Gupta posted a picture with Bal and wrote, "Forever Gudda."

Designers Rahul Mishra and Bibhu Mohapatra praised Bal as a mentor and legendary figure, saying his “magic will live forever”.

“A great mentor and a beautiful human. Gone too soon,” Mishra said.

Masaba Gupta and designer Shane Peacock of label Falguni Shane Peacock remembered Bal as well.

In October this year, Bal presented his collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale, where Ananya Panday was the show-stopper.

Panday posted a picture from the show and said, “Gudda, Om Shanti.”

Sushmita Sen posted a photograph of the two of them walking the runway together. “What an indomitable spirit & what a pioneer!! Rest in peace #rohitbal,” she captioned it.

“Gone too young. Rest peacefully #RohitBal,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas said on her Instagram Stories.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on Instagram that he wore an outfit designed by Bal for the Diwali festivities at his residence.

The director said he saw Bal's recent show and marvelled at what a "stunning artist, craftsmen, fashion legend he is".

"I say this with a heavy heart and in the present tense because his art and irreplaceable contribution to the fashion industry will remain forever … I told myself that I wanted to wear his latest collection on Diwali.. and requested for some of his stunning pieces …

"unknowingly last night I wore him and clicked some images and got into my car and then read the heartbreaking news of his passing …he is a pioneer and a bonafide legend and will be missed by everyone’s lives he touched …. Rest in peace Gudda," he posted.

Anil Kapoor said Bal was a "true artist and visionary".

"He crafted iconic costumes for a song in Nayak and brought unmatched creativity to Indian fashion always. His legacy will live on. Rest in peace," he said.

Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt tribute to Bal.

"Dear gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time. I've been blessed to have known you and worn you and walked for you multiple times. I hope you are at peace. Always your biggest fan ,” the actor said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu paid tribute to Rohit Bal by sharing a post by the FDCI in her Instagram Stories.

Rampal fondly remembered his brother Bal, who he called Ratty.

“My dearest brother Ratty, I am stunned that you left us so soon. This is devastating for all the hearts you touched and there were so many. I know you loved life so much, right now your biggest concern would be your wonderful boys and Komal. Will always have their backs my friend. You bring the heavens down. RIP @rattysood,” the actor wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the designer's picture from his young days when he would also work as a model and added heart emojis on the post.

Aditi Rao Hydari said, "Rest in style, Rest in beauty".

Actor Sidharth Malhotra paid tribute to Rohit Bal on Instagram. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

