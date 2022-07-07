Arjun Rampal and son Arik wear matching outfits for photoshoot, Gabriella Demetriades reacts: ‘Am I in this family?’

Actor Arjun Rampal’s son Arik Rampal accompanied him to a recent photoshoot. The father-son duo donned matching outfits, and shared an adorable moment on the set. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared pictures and a video from their productive, but fun-filled day. (Also read: Dhaakad premiere: Arjun Rampal poses with daughters Mahikaa and Myra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first picture, Arjun and Arik posed candidly in the same outfits. Both sported beige pants with a navy blue sweatshirt as they looked away from the camera and held hands. Arjun also shared a video where both are seen bonding during the photoshoot. Reacting to them, Arjun’s partner Gabriella Demetriades is heard saying in the video, “Stop it! Am I in this family or not?” The actor responded by saying, “Of course, you are.”

Sharing the post, Arjun wrote in the caption, “When you take your buddy to shoot and he ends up stealing all your thunder. Watch out for Arik Rampal in the new #uspoloassin campaign.” In the comments section, actor Preity Zinta wrote, “So cute.” Gabriella also commented, “My boys.” Celebs including Mandira Bedi and hairstylist Aalim Hakim also showered love on the pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the movie released in theatres on May 20. It failed to received a good response at the box office. Days after Dhaakad failed at the ticket window, Kangana defended herself in a social media most.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun Rampal will be next seen in director Ramesh Thete's upcoming period drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Based on the Battle of Bhima Koregaon fought between the British East India Company and Maratha confederacy's Peshwa, it will release on October 27 after surviving several delays. He will also mark his Telugu debut with Hari Hara Veera Mallu, alongside Pawan Kalyan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON