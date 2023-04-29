Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades debuts baby bump, announces second pregnancy with maternity shoot pics

On Saturday, model Gabriella Demetriades took to her Instagram account and announced the news of her second pregnancy with photos from a maternity shoot. She is dating actor Arjun Rampal and the couple already have a three-year-old son. Sharing the pictures, Gabriella wrote, “Reality or AI ?” Also read: Arjun Rampal reveals girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is not into marriage

The photos featured Gabriella Demetriades in a flowy orange gown. Debuting her baby bump, the second picture had her looking straight into the camera. She was wearing her own clothing line, Deme.

Soon after she shared the post, celebrities and fans rushed to the comment section and dropped congratulatory messages. Dad-to-be Arjun Rampal posted an evil eye and red hearts emoji. Joining him, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Congratulations.” “Love you mommy,” added Tanya Ghavri.

Actor Amy Jackson said, “Oh my loveeee!! So so happy for you and your beautiful family.” “Yayyyy wishing it's reality,” said Divya Dutta. Others including Monica Dogra, Amrita Arora, Pragya Kapoor also sent their love. Gabriella also replied to many, confirming she is indeed pregnant.

Arjun and Gabriella met through mutual friends back in 2018. Reportedly, they started dating each other after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal who will be turning 4 in July.

Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun and Mehr officially separated in 2019.

Earlier this month, Gabriella celebrated her 36. On her birthday, Arjun had penned a sweet note along with a reel video. The video was a montage of several moments from their life and featured Gabriella and Arjun with their kids. In the caption, the actor added, “Another year swished by, yet so many beautiful memories were created in our little cocoon. Thank you, to many more my darling. Happy Happiest birthday Green eyes @gabriellademetriades.”

Arjun Rampal was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Dhakaad where he played the antagonist, Rudraveer alongside Divya Dutta. The film tanked at the box office. He will be next seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Crakk, Nastik and Abbas-Mustan's 3 Monkeys. He is also a part of the upcoming Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

