Armaan Malik shuts down troll saying he and Amaal Mallik are not grateful to Salman Khan: ‘Don’t talk about gratitude’

On Sunday, singer and music composer Amaal Mallik strongly reacted to the Salman Khan Films team over an anniversary post celebrating 11 years of a song from the soundtrack from the 2015 film Hero. The song, Main Hu Hero Tera, was composed by Amaal. Now, his brother, Armaan Malik has come out in support as he lashed out on a troll saying that the two of them are not grateful to Salman for the work.

What Amaal said

Amaal Mallik's brother Armaan Malik came to his defence on social media.

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Taking to the comments section of the post shared by Salman Khan Films, Amaal wrote, "Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer & the lyricist of the song lol! It doesn’t look nice that a song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer & his lyric writer is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned."

“Learn to do the basics otherwise delete this page. Don’t delete my comment, let Salman sir see it as well so that he knows you guys screwed up,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The Instagram post celebrated the 11th anniversary of Hero, which marked the Bollywood debuts of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. Salman had sung the film's title track, composed by Amaal. Armaan defends Amaal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Instagram post celebrated the 11th anniversary of Hero, which marked the Bollywood debuts of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. Salman had sung the film's title track, composed by Amaal. Armaan defends Amaal {{/usCountry}}

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After Amaal's comment, the post was edited, and his Instagram account was added to the post.

Meanwhile, on X, several people brought up this topic and lashed out at them. One user said, “What a shameful behavior from the two brothers.. the support they got should have gone to more grateful and worthy people.” Armaan responded, "Please go create an original song, write it or sing it, then watch your name be conveniently left out where it belongs. I’d be curious to hear how that feels :)

Don’t talk about gratitude. I’ve always been grateful for my beginnings, but I also know how hard it has been to reach where I’ve reached. If we don’t fight for our right, no one will."

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When a second person suggested Armaan stop giving attention to trolls, he replied, “I was genuinely only concerned for the credits for my brother and the lyric writer. Without them the song is nothing. Mera credit toh chhod hi do (Leave my credit). I’ve stopped expecting. For me you guys are enough.”

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Last month, Amaal announced that he will take a temporary break from composing film music.

Amaal is the son of composer Daboo Malik and the nephew of Anu Malik. He made his Bollywood debut as a composer with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho in 2014, but gained fame with the song Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy the following year. He has since composed for films like Hero, Airlift, Kapoor and Sons, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, and Vedaa. He has also lent his voice as a singer to several songs in the soundtracks he has composed. Amaal used to release his indie singles prolifically early in his career, but the last of them came out in 2021