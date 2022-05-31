Arshad Warsi says Munna Bhai 3 might never happen: 'Feels claustrophobic doing the same thing, I want to move on'

Arshad Warsi has said he doesn't think MBBS part 3 will ever get made. The actor is known for his role as Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai that had Sanjay Dutt in titular role. He expressed his wish to have the main characters get closure in the final part of the franchise but added that he also wishes to move on. Also read: Arshad Warsi calls Circuit 'a stupid role'; says he did Munna Bhai MBBS only because of Sanjay Dutt

Rajkumar Hirani directed 2003 film Munna Bhai MBBS and followed it with a sequel, titled Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Arshad played an uneducated goon's sidekick named Circuit in the two films.

On being asked about the possibility of the films getting a third part in the franchise, Arshad told Indian Express, “Munna Bhai MBBS resurrected my career. I had no movies for three-four years before that. I was out of sight, gone! When will the next film in the Munnabhai series return? We have been waiting for 16 years since Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Honestly, I don’t think Part 3 will happen. I wish it would, that we could have a proper closure. We owe that much to the audience, but it’s been too long.”

He however, added, “A creative person feels claustrophobic if he is asked to do the same thing over and over again. As an actor, I want to move on. I’m sure Raju wants to do different things too, more so because for a director each film takes a few years of his life.”

The success of the two films had a domino effect on his career, as the actor went on to feature in consecutive comedy movies like Hulchul, the Golmaal series, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and even Jolly LLB.

Arshad was recently seen as Daniel in an Amazon Prime Video anthology, Modern Love Mumbai.

