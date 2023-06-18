Arun Govil calls Adipurush ‘Hollywood ki cartoon’: Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita

Arun Govil, still remembered as Lord Ram from Ramanand Sagar's hit TV show Ramayan, has commented on Om Raut's Adipurush. He has called the film ‘Hollywood ki cartoon’ for the modernised version of his own TV show, based on the epic Ramayana. Also read: Adipurush box office collection day 2

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It has been directed by Om Raut with dialogues by Manoj Muntashir. Ever since its release, the film has been called out on social media for various scenes and dialogues which did not go down well with the audience. Some of them include 'marega bete (we will beat you)', ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya (is this your aunt’s garden)' and 'jalegi tere baap ki (your dad will be jealous)'.

Arun Govil on Adipurush

In an interview with ABP, Arun said that he has not seen the film but had given his suggestions to the Adipurush producers after the teaser release. He said it's inappropriate to compare modernism and mythology in relation with Ramayana. He said he does not support colloquialism in the setting of the Ramayana.

Talking about Adipurush, Arun told the news channel, “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes.”

Changes to be made in dialogues

Amid such flak, the makers of Adipurush have decided to revamp the dialogues. A a statement issued by T-Series read, "The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large."

Manoj Muntashir on Adipurush dialogues

Dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir also shared this update on his Twitter account and claimed that he was abused on social media over some of the film's dialogues. "I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. The producer-director of the film and I have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, we'll revise them," he tweeted.

