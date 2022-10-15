Aruna Irani reveals producers didn’t want her after wedding rumours with Mehmood: 'Didn't bother about...'

Veteran actors Aruna Irani and Mehmood Ali made one of the most popular pairs of Bollywood in the 1970s. Their chemistry was so real that many also believed that they were married which affected Aruna’s career for almost two to two and a half years. In a new interview, Aruna revealed how actor, producer Dada Kondke came to her rescue while no producers wanted to work with her until she cleared the air. Also read: Aruna Irani says her family is pressuring her to 'stop working'

Aruna Irani made her acting debut Gunga Jumna in 1961. She appeared in several hit films and TV shows, such as Safar, Andaz, Caravan, Bobby, Dil to Pagal Hai, Gopi Kishan, Beta, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Doli Saja Ke and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. She starred with Mehmood Ali in films like Aulad, Humjoli, Devi, Bombay To Goa and Naya Zamana. However, despite the success of Caravan and Bombay To Goa, she struggled to find work after rumours of her marriage.

Aruna told ETimes, “I don't know how that rumour started that Mehmood saab had married me. No producer was ready to work with me. Dada Kondke offered me a song in his Marathi film Andhala Maarto Dola. That's how I started working again. I was shooting at Asha Studio for the song when I met Rajkumar Kohli who was also shooting there as well. He was surprised to see me and asked, 'Arey Aruna tu kaam kar rahi hai?' I said yes, I am working. He said, 'Mujhe laga tune shaadi kar li toh ab kaam nahin karti (I thought you left work for good)'.

“After I cleared the air and from there I started getting work again. I didn't bother about playing only heroine roles. I kept on working,” she revealed how things fell into place after some time.

