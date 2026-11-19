Being compared to his father, Shah Rukh Khan, was perhaps inevitable for Aryan Khan. While he acknowledges the comparisons, the filmmaker is also working to carve out his own identity and make a mark in the Hindi film industry. His successful directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was a significant step in that direction.

Aryan on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan spoke about being compared to father Shah Rukh Khan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aryan has now been named to the inaugural TIME100 Next India list, unveiled on November 19. He features on one of the list's covers alongside fellow filmmakers Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

During his interview with the magazine, Aryan was asked how he feels about being compared to his father. The filmmaker said he takes the comparisons as a compliment. “Everyone has been compared to him. It’s fine if I'm one of the people. I take it as a compliment to be compared to the number one guy. He’s a beast,” he said.

Aryan on Salman's cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

During the interaction, Aryan also recalled how Salman Khan's cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood came about. He said that while shooting for the show, he learnt that Salman was at the same location. Aryan sent a message to the actor's team to ask if he could come over and meet him. However, Salman instead offered to visit Aryan's set himself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On learning that Salman was on his way, Aryan asked his cinematographer to keep a shot ready. When the actor arrived and promptly asked, “What's the position?”, Aryan gave him an improvised line and pointed him towards the camera. The moment became one of the show's most memorable scenes. Speaking about his approach to filmmaking, Aryan said, “I am good at bringing ideas to life, from getting them down on paper to seeing things through to execution.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On learning that Salman was on his way, Aryan asked his cinematographer to keep a shot ready. When the actor arrived and promptly asked, “What's the position?”, Aryan gave him an improvised line and pointed him towards the camera. The moment became one of the show's most memorable scenes. Speaking about his approach to filmmaking, Aryan said, “I am good at bringing ideas to life, from getting them down on paper to seeing things through to execution.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marked Aryan's directorial debut. The seven-episode Netflix series follows Aasmaan Singh, an ambitious newcomer navigating the unpredictable world of Bollywood, along with his best friend Parvaiz and manager Sanya. The show features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa and Rajat Bedi, among others. It premiered on Netflix in 2025 and was bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Jaideep Ahlawat.