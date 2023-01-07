Aryan Khan poses with Pakistani actor Sadia Khan in pic from new year party in Dubai

Aryan Khan and sister Suhana Khan attended a party in Dubai around the new year and pictures from the same have led to rumours of him dating actor Nora Fatehi. Now a picture of Aryan posing with Pakistani actor Sadia Khan at the party has also appeared online. Aryan is all set to make his debut as a writer-director of a web series. Also read: Fans think Aryan Khan, Nora Fatehi are dating after their party pics from Dubai appear online

Sadia had recently shared the picture on Instagram Stories with the caption, “Throwback to the New Year's Eve.” The picture disappeared after 24 hours as per the format of Instagram Stories. In the picture, Sadia is seen in a black dress and a black overcoat, while Aryan Khan is seen in a maroon tee and blue denims with a white jacket.

Sadia Khan shared the pic with Aryan Khan.

The party was also attended by filmmaker Karan Johar. Earlier, pictures of Suhana, Karan, Nora and Aryan from the party had appeared online.

Sadia Khan, 35, is a Pakistani actor known for her role in the TV show, Emaan in Khuda Aur Muhabbat. She was last seen in the titular role in TV show Maryam Periera in 2019.

Aryan has completed writing the script of his first project, a web series. He will also direct it, according to production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The series is set to go on floors this year. He had announced the same on Instagram with a picture of the script, where he wrote, “Wrapped with the writing... can't wait to say action.”

Shah Rukh Khan, who too is making his comeback as a lead this year with Pathaan, had commented on it, "Wow... thinking... believing... dreaming done, now onto dare ... wish you the best for the first one. It's always special." The two went on to have a candid conversation in the comments section as Aryan replied to his father's comment, "Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set." Shah Rukh, with his usual wit, replied to him, "Then better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings." Aryan also replied to him, “@iamsrk of course... only night shoots.”

