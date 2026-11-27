Model and actor Larissa Bonesi moved to India from her home country, Brazil, 16 years ago. Since then, she has called Mumbai home, trying to make her place here in the entertainment industry. Over the last few years, Larissa has been the centre of attention in the media and among fans due to her rumoured relationship with filmmaker Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, Larissa opened up on her equation with Aryan and called the Khans ‘like a family’.

Larissa opens up on bond with Aryan Khan

Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi is Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend. more less

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In an interview with Bombay Times, Larissa opened up on her bond with Shah Rukh’s family. “The Khans are like family. When you admire people for what they have achieved in life, have respect for them, and how they are as human beings, you kind of feel that they are family. Their support means a lot. Friendship is everything, and it is something that goes a long way,” she said.

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While Larissa did not address the rumours of her relationship with Aryan, she praised the filmmaker. Talking about how the 29-year-old recognises the privilege of being SRK’s son, Larissa said, “Aryan is a great person. He is intelligent and determined. Sometimes people say, ‘But he has everything.’ However, he does not care about that. He is fighting for what he wants; he is fighting for his future and the things he believes in. He will get there because he is a very determined guy.” The model and actor also said she’d love to be directed by Aryan someday.

Who is Larissa Bonesi?

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{{^usCountry}} Larissa Bonesi, 31, is a Brazilian model and actor who has worked in India for over a decade. She has appeared in minor roles in films such as Go Goa Gone (2013), Thikka (2016), Rocket Raja (2017), and Ghaati (2025). Since 2024, she has been linked to filmmaker Aryan Khan. Larissa was present with Aryan and his family at the launch of his debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, last year, further fuelling the rumours. Neither has confirmed nor denied the rumours, though. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Larissa Bonesi, 31, is a Brazilian model and actor who has worked in India for over a decade. She has appeared in minor roles in films such as Go Goa Gone (2013), Thikka (2016), Rocket Raja (2017), and Ghaati (2025). Since 2024, she has been linked to filmmaker Aryan Khan. Larissa was present with Aryan and his family at the launch of his debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, last year, further fuelling the rumours. Neither has confirmed nor denied the rumours, though. {{/usCountry}}

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About Aryan Khan

Aryan is the eldest child of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Rather than following in his father’s footsteps and becoming an actor, Aryan chose to work behind the camera as a writer and filmmaker. His debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood released on Netflix last year, and was the most popular show in India in 2025. A second season has reportedly been greenlit by Netflix.