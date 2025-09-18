Aryan Khan, rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi twin at The Ba***ds of Bollywood screening, pose separately for paparazzi

The premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood was a star-studded gathering, with the arrival of celebrities, industry A-listers, and prominent personalities gracing the red carpet on Wednesday evening. It was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar, among others. Aryan Khan and his rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, attended The Ba***ds of Bollywood event.

Aryan Khan at The Ba***ds of Bollywood event

The Ba***ds of Bollywood director Aryan Khan was present with his family--Shah Rukh Khan, wife-interiors designer Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. For the event, Aryan Khan wore a black ensemble--a T-shirt, a jacket and denims. Aryan posed solo and with his family for the paparazzi.

Aryan's rumoured girlfriend attends event too

The event was also attended by Brazilian model-turned-actor Larissa Bonesi, Aryan's rumoured girlfriend. She arrived at the event in an black off shoulder dress. She smiled as she posed for the paparazzi stationed at the event. However, the duo didn't pose together for the paparazzi.

Internet reacts to Aryan, Larissa Bonesi's videos

Reacting to videos of Aryan and Larissa, a person said, "She looks really pretty? Are they seriously dating?" A fan wrote, "They will look good together." An Instagram user commented, "They should go official, what's stopping them?" A comment read, "Twinning in black at his event. Cute, they are." "Khan-daan ki bahu (Khan family's daughter-in-law)," said another person.

Larissa gave a shoutout to Aryan, earlier this year, when the first of the show was unveiled. She had reshared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Unstoppable, unmatched, and truly World’s #1! Proud is an understatement!" Aryan had re-shared her story.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, written by Aryan, is made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. It will be released on Netflix on September 18. The cast of the show includes Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

This seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan's debut directorial venture.