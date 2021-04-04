Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / As Alia Bhatt copes with Covid-19, Soni Razdan can't resist mothering her with diet advice
Soni Razdan has said that she doesn't burden daughter Alia Bhatt with calls, as the actor copes with Covid-19, but that she offers advice on what she should be eating.
Soni Razdan poses with daughter, actor Alia Bhatt.

Soni Razdan has provided a health update about her daughter, actor Alia Bhatt, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. Alia is among the many Bollywood celebrities who've been diagnosed with Covid-19, as the nation experiences a second wave of the virus.

In an interview, Soni said that she calls Alia up every morning to check on her, and that she sends her messages through the day on what to eat.

She told a leading daily, “I am in touch with her, it’s just that I try not to call her too many times. In the last few days, I have called her in the morning to check on her. I don’t want to burden her with constant calls, because if I keep doing that, it will stress her out. I sent her messages suggesting what she should eat, which is simple and light food. So, she is sorted now as far as her food is concerned."

Alia announced her diagnosis on April 1. She wrote in a social media post, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Alia's diagnosis came just days after her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, had recovered from the virus. Following this, the shoot of Alia's film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, had been halted.

Soni in a tweet on April 2 had expressed her concerns about the rising Covid-19 numbers in the country. She'd written, "This is no ordinary wave ...it’s everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I’m getting a bit of a scare. It’s no ordinary wave.. it’s everywhere ... don’t know how we shall fare .. how do we begin to care... about so many here and there... it’s everywhere, it’s everywhere."

